First shipment of this year's Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Pins for sale

The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on Main Street is the only location in the area selling Pegasus Pins through March 3, starting at $7 each.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first shipment of Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Pins are available now!

“The Pegasus Pin is still your key to Derby Festival fun, providing free admission into more than half of our events,” Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO, said.

Additionally, Heaven Hill Distillery produced a limited edition Evan Williams Single Barrel Limited Edition Kentucky Derby Festival bourbon bottle to "commemorate the 51st edition of the collectible pins."

According to a press release, the bottle features a Gold Pegasus Pin sealed in teal wax on the neck of each bottle, as well as an Official 2023 Pegasus Pin in an envelope attached to the bottle.

The commemorative bottles are available for purchase at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience starting Feb. 24 and while supplies last for $79.99; only 800 of the bottles will be available.

Officials say that the Pegasus Pin comes in three different color combinations this year, the Derby Festival’s signature pink and teal, as well as orange and teal and green and teal.

“The pins are a tremendous value, including coupons and the chance to win weekly grand prizes," Gibson said. "Plus, the funds raised from pin sales help the Festival continue to produce events for the community each year.”

Pins will be available at all other retail outlets around Kentuckiana starting March 6. They can also be purchased online here.

