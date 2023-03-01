Celebrity chef to open pop-up restaurant in Louisville during Derby weekend

Chef Darnell "Super Chef" Ferguson is partnering with a Louisville entrepreneur to open "ROUND 149" for two nights only.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A famous, Louisville chef is partnering with a local entrepreneur to introduce a unique, culinary experience during Kentucky Derby weekend this year.

Celebrity Chef Darnell "Super Chef" Ferguson and DerbyVIP Owner Joey Wagner are creating the pop-up restaurant "ROUND 149", which will be open for two nights only.

The pop-up will be serving delicious meals on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 at the Muhammad Ali Center from 7 p.m. to midnight both nights.

This carefully-curated dinner will include a five-course meal prepared by award-winning Chef Ferguson and tasty cocktails.

Ferguson said when his business partner brought him this idea, he knew it would be special.

“The Kentucky Derby is one of the greatest sporting events in the world so being able to create an amazing culinary experience for guests at the Muhammad Ali Center that is named for one of the greatest athletes of all-time is a blessing,” Ferguson said.

Entrepreneur Joey Wagner said he couldn't be more excited to partner with his friend; the hottest celebrity chef in the country right now.

“This is a concept that we have been working on for a long time so to be able to do it at the Ali Center that has a special place in my heart is amazing," Wagner said. "This is a longevity concept for Darnell and I so we are looking forward doing this pop-up restaurant every Derby Weekend.”

Table reservations are limited and tickets are available for $500 per person.

If you're interested in booking dinner reservations, email VIP@JWagnerGroup.com.

A portion of the proceeds go toward supporting the nearly 1,000 students who participate in youth programs at the Muhammad Ali Center, according to a Wagner Group press release.

"ROUND 149 is going to be two great nights of dining and I cannot wait for guests to see the menu and taste the food," Ferguson said.

