Three hat designers to be the Kentucky Derby's official hat makers for 2023

Two Louisville women created "The Hat Girls", featured by Churchill Downs for the first time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're wondering where to get the best hat ahead of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs has you covered.

Three renown hat designers were chosen to be the featured milliners for the Derby this May, according to a Churchill Downs press release.

Whether you're looking for a classic look or a more "avant garde" design, one of these incredible hat makers will have the right fit for your Derby ensemble.

Casey Ramage, vice president of marketing and partnerships for Churchill Downs, said the act of wearing a hat to the Kentucky Derby is a cherished tradition.

"Fashion of the Kentucky Derby has become a sport in itself and is an integral part of the spectacle and entertainment associated with this most thrilling event,” Ramage said.

Christine Moore will return for her sixth consecutive year of bringing fashion’s finest millinery creations to the Derby. She was the first to earn the distinction of featured milliner in 2018.

Moore's iconic yet wearable designs have become a staple at racetracks across the country and have been worn by Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez and Kate Upton and showcased on Nashville, The Carrie Diaries and Gossip Girl.

Master Milliner Jenny Pfanenstiel returns as a four-time featured milliner in 2023. She owns Formé Millinery Hat Shop in downtown Louisville and several specialty boutiques around the world.

Pfanenstiel is world-renowned for her skill of sculpting hats by hand using high-quality and rare materials from across the globe.

Her hats have adorned the heads of Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Madonna among other celebrities and dignitaries.

For the first time, Churchill Downs introduces "The Hat Girls" as the new featured milliner for Kentucky Derby 149.

Louisville natives Kate Smith and Rachel Bell create upscale headwear described as wearable art.

These lifelong friends used their love of fashion and business savvy to become business partners and develop The Hat Girls -- Derby hat lovers can purchase their hats online or at their storefront in Louisville.

“We’re fortunate to partner with these exceptional milliners and notable designers who both elevate the craft and invigorate the Derby with color, style and beauty," Ramage said.

