Woman's body pulled out of Ohio River; LMPD Homicide leads investigation

LMPD said a woman's body was found in the Ohio River near 6th Street and River Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman's body was found in the Ohio River Friday morning, she was dead before officials arrived on scene.

Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police's First Division responded to a call; there was a body in the River in downtown Louisville.

Louisville Fire & Rescue retrieved a woman's body from the river, she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an LMPD press release.

Officials say there appears to be no foul play suspected, however, the LMPD Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.