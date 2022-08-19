LMPD: 70-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident near Middletown

LMPD said a vehicle struck the motorcyclist on S. Beckley Station Road, sending the victim careening down a 40-foot slope. He died an hour later in the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 70-year-old Louisville man is dead following an accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle just outside Middletown.

Louisville Metro Police said Thursday, Aug. 18, 8th Division officers and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a collision at S. Beckley Station Road.

According to LMPD, around 2:30 p.m., officers found a motorcyclist with life threatening injuries. Police identified him as Daniel Whitney.

Whitney was transported to UofL Hospital where he died about an hour later.

LMPD's Traffic Unit determined Whitney was driving his motorcycle northbound while another vehicle was traveling southbound on Beckley Station Rd.

Whitney reportedly hit a curb, lost control of the bike and crossed over the double yellow center line of the road in front of the southbound vehicle, according to an LMPD press release.

The Traffic Unit's report said the southbound driver attempted to stop to no avail. The front of their vehicle struck Whitney, sending both him and his motorcycle careening down a 40-foot sloop off the road.

LMPD confirmed Whitney was wearing a helmet during the accident. He died around 3:30 p.m. at the hospital.

There were no other injuries sustained and no charges are expected, according to LMPD.

