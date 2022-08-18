Police chase ends in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police pursuit ended in downtown Louisville, Thursday evening.
Louisville Metro Police Department said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject during the pursuit.
The officers boxed-in the subject with their vehicles. While attempting to flee in their vehicle, the subject hit at least three police cars and multiple civilian cars, including a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.
LMPD said the man got out of his vehicle and ran while carrying a little boy.
The man was arrested near Second and Market Streets, while the boy that was with him, was taken to Norton Children's Hospital for observation.
Nobody else was injured in the incident.