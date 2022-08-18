Police chase ends in downtown Louisville

Louisville Metro Police Department said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject during the pursuit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police pursuit ended in downtown Louisville, Thursday evening.

The officers boxed-in the subject with their vehicles. While attempting to flee in their vehicle, the subject hit at least three police cars and multiple civilian cars, including a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.

LMPD said the man got out of his vehicle and ran while carrying a little boy.

The man was arrested near Second and Market Streets, while the boy that was with him, was taken to Norton Children's Hospital for observation.