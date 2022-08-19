LMPD: Pre-teen girl in surgery after being hit by a vehicle in Hikes Point

LMPD said a girl, believed to be a sixth-grader, was crossing Breckenridge Lane when she was struck by a vehicle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pre-teen girl was hit by a vehicle in Louisville today, trying to cross the street.

Around 7 a.m. Louisville Metro Police responded to a pedestrian being hit by a car in Hikes Point on Aug. 19.

Officers identified her as a pre-teen girl, believed to be in sixth grade.

While attempting to cross Breckenridge Lane, she was struck by a vehicle, officers said.

The child was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital where she is currently in surgery, according to an LMPD press release.

The driver remained at the scene.

LMPD have lanes blocked off on Breckenridge Lane near The Enclave at Breckenridge apartments.

We will update this story as we learn more.

