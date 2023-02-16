x
Woman shot in her hand in Russell neighborhood, LMPD investigating

There are currently no suspects. Call LMPD's anonymous tip line if you have any information about the shooting.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she was shot in her hand in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thursday.

Around 1 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of West Madison Street, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a woman with a gunshot wound to her hand; she was transported to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD officers are investigating the shooting; there are currently no suspects.

