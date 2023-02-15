4 suspects arrested in Algonquin shooting that injured 3 men

The three men are expected to survive their injuries, Louisville Metro Police said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four men have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured three men in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood, authorities said.

Metro Police said officers with the department's Second Division responded to a report of a shooting just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive.

When police arrived, they found two men who had been shot.

Both victims were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital. Police said they are expected to survive their injuries.

According to LMPD, four men have been arrested in connection to the shooting. Their charges are pending at this time.

LMPD said their investigation remains on-going.

