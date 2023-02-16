LMPD: Woman dies days after she was struck by car

Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Hazelwood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died in the hospital days after she was struck by a car. According to police officials, the driver who hit her with their car fled the scene.

On Feb. 3, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a hit-and-run in the 3900 block of Taylor Boulevard, according to an LMPD press release.

Investigators discovered Nicole Cheyenne Render, 32, who was struck by a car on Taylor Blvd.; the driver fled the scene.

Render was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition; she died at the hospital days later, police say.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.