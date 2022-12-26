Woman dies in car crash near Lynn Stadium

Louisville Police officials say it appears speed may have been a factor in the collision.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a driver lost control of their vehicle and slammed into a utility pole near Louisville's premiere soccer stadium on Monday.

Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a vehicle collision near Lynn Stadium, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers found a car had struck a utility pole on Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue.

Officials say LMPD's preliminary investigation leads them to believe a driver lost control of their vehicle, causing the collision.

As a result of the car crash, the driver and passenger were transported to UofL Hospital where the female passenger was later pronounced dead.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating; officials have revealed they believe speed may have been a factor in the collision.

