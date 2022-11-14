Bicyclist in critical condition following National Turnpike crash

Police said a car and bicyclist collided at the intersection of National Turnpike and Farmers Lane Monday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police confirms a bicyclist has been seriously injured after a crash in Fairdale.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of National Turnpike and Farmers Lane.

According to the department’s preliminary investigation, both the vehicle and bicyclist were traveling southbound on National Turnpike when the crash occurred.

Officers located the bicyclist, and he was transported to UofL Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

