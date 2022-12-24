LMPD marks 4 years since tragic death of Detective Diedre Mengedoht

At the memorial service, family and friends remembered her as a hardworking and caring officer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police honored the life of a fallen officer killed four years ago Saturday.

Detective Deidre Mengedoht was killed when her patrol vehicle was struck by an impaired driver.

Police said her vehicle was stopped in the right lane of I-64 with its emergency equipment activated when it was struck from behind by an MSD vehicle.

The patrol vehicle was pushed into the vehicle that she had stopped and became engulfed in flames with Detective Mengedoht trapped inside.

At the memorial service, family and friends remembered her as a hardworking and caring officer.

“After she passed, we even heard stories about her purchasing a Christmas tree for a victim – just things like that – that made her special. Not only to the department, but to the community,” Lt. Col. Ryan Bates said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with driving under the influence, and murder of a law enforcement officer.

