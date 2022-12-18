LMPD: Driver killed in vehicle fire caused by apparent wrong-way crash

The person who was driving the wrong way on Hurstbourne Parkway is expected to survive, police said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a driver was killed in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning.

According to a department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash involving three vehicles around 4 a.m. near Fegenbush Lane and Hurstbourne Parkway.

LMPD's preliminary investigation revealed that a pickup truck was driving the wrong way on Hurstbourne Parkway and crashed into two other drivers.

As a result, one of the vehicles caught fire. The driver of that vehicle received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive from their injuries.

LMPD said the driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

The department's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.