Winter Woods Spectacular more 'immersive' for 2022

For the first time ever, families can walk through the luminous, dazzling holiday display on foot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families from all over Kentuckiana have been enjoying Louisville's newest holiday-themed experience in Iroquois Park.

The "Winter Woods Spectacular" could very well be your new Christmastime tradition.

The Spectacular features millions of twinkling lights and intricate holiday displays all set to music, according to a Louisville Metro Parks press release.

Guests who drop by can weave their way through the dazzling woods of historic Iroquois Park for this "walk-thru" event.

Winter Woods Spectacular Ticket Information:

Adult Admission – $15

Seniors Admission (65+) – $12

Child Admission (3-12) – $10

Children ages 2 and under – FREE

The event is open every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Sunday, Jan. 1.

The Spectacular will reportedly be held rain or shine unless dangerous weather conditions arise.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, they will host a special, sensory-friendly Winter Woods Spectacular an hour before the event opens to the public. The woods will be lit up and there will be low music but no special effects.

This is reportedly designed for people with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and sensory processing differences to enjoy while it is still light outside, according to their website.

If you bank with Republic Bank, you could take advantage of purchasing a discounted ticket for Tuesday, Dec. 13.

According to their website, Republic Bank customers can contact their local branch for a promo code for online tickets or purchases at the Box Office by showing their credit/debit card or employee ID.

