West Louisville realty company hosting '12 Days of Christmas' giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville realty company is getting into the holiday spirit and inviting the community to join in.

Infinite Homes Realty have announced their “12 Days of Christmas” giveaway.

According to a news release, the company said families can enter one time a day, per household, for a chance to win free gifts for children ages five to 18.

There will be toys, games, technology items and various stocking stuffers.

The company said they are aware of risings costs and want to lead by example when it comes to “loving they fellow neighbor.”

If you want to enter the contest, check out the information and register on Eventbrite. They will also have information on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

The giveaway ends Dec. 16.

