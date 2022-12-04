Em'bark' in nature with your furry friend at this Kentucky event

'Paws in Nature' will be filled with activities that dogs and their owners can explore together such as holiday photos, a Coffee and Cream Food Truck and more.

CLERMONT, Ky. — Enjoy a fun day in nature along with your four-legged friend, or friends, at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest on Dec. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

'Paws in Nature' will be filled with activities that dogs and their owners can explore together such as holiday photos, a Coffee and Cream Food Truck and local vendors!

Donations of $10 are requested by event organizers at the gate, but the event is free.

Officials ask that you keep your dog(s) on a leash and clean up after them throughout the event.

An ugly sweater contest will start at 2 p.m. Registration opens on-site the day of the event. Pet Supplies Plus in Elizabethtown will donate a prize to the winner of the contest.

Dog Training Camp USA will also supply three activities:

Animal safety talk (aimed at small kids, but all ages are welcomed)

Parkour for dogs: How to enrich your dog with items around you

Crash course dog training

Attendees can also honor their four-legged friend, while helping protect Bernheim hiking trails, by becoming a four-legged friend sponsor. As a result, Bernheim will showcase the beloved pet on their social media and at their Visitor Center.

For more information about Paws in Nature, please visit their website.

