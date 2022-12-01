'Drag Queens on Ice' returns; Here's what you need to know

The show is free to the public and benefits the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Witness an electric performance put on by drag queens, gracefully skating the night away in dazzling dresses and beautiful makeup.

"Drag Queens on Ice" will grace Paristown for its third year on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The show is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fête de Noël Crystal Ice-Skating Rink at 720 Brent Street. The event benefits the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation and is open to the public with free admission.

“KPF is excited to be teaming up with Paristown once again for one of the most entertaining shows around,” Rodney Coffman, KPF’s president, said. “There is no other show in the Kentuckiana area like it.”

This year’s performers include hostess Leah Halston, Tova Ura Vitch, Breanna Burns, Starlette and Celeste DeChardinnay.

“With these graceful drag queens out on the ice, you have no clue what to expect,” Coffman added.

There will be concession stands, pop up bars and you can even get Kentucky Hot Cocoa served rink-side during the event.

Patrons can also request the cocoa to include Woodford Reserve, if they'd like.

