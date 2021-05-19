UofL Hospital promotes music therapy for Mental Health Awareness month

The unit shared their success using music for their patients and how it is essential to the healing journey of some patients.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Music is filling the halls of University of Louisville (UofL) Hospital's psychiatric unit and patients are responding positively.

UofL Health music therapist Katelyn Farris shared the unit's success with the implementation of using music. More than 90% of our patients on UofL Hospital’s inpatient psychiatric unit are there involuntarily.

The average stay for someone in the unit is around 10 days and patients check in for various reasons. UofL Health shared the story Wednesday because May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

"Just seeing that patient open up or I've heard the comment, 'this is the most fun I've had in the hospital,'" Farris said. "Those are the things I'm looking for that demonstrate to me that it's meaningful to them."

Farris went on to discuss how music therapy has benefited her patients and how music is essential to the healing process for her patients.

