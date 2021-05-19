Uptown Café expected to reopen its door in June

The Highlands staple is hiring and ready to reopen to the community after the COVID-19 pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It turns out a Highlands favorite will be staying after all as Uptown Café plans to reopen its doors following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There’s no question that a lot of work has gone into recreating what we had," said John King, operating partner with Uptown Café.

Towards the end of 2020, Uptown Café announced it would close after serving the community for 35 years. King said both he and his close friends Tom and Leisa Drexler decided to look into what could be done.

For those that don’t know I’m joining my friends, Tom and Leisa Drexler and re-opening the Highlands tradition-The... Posted by John King on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Renovations, new additions and even keeping the menu as close to the original as possible are what they’ve been working on. But the most exciting thing, they’re hiring.

"In this current environment its kind of hard to find people," King said. "We’re trying to find the best we can. We wanna be fully staffed before we open."

Like many businesses, having enough staff has been difficult. In Kentucky, the unemployment rate went down .2% from February to March of 2021.

"Pretty much every position is open now. So we can take anybody that’s interested," King said. "And if you don’t have any restaurant experience you can come and talk to us about getting trained and we can find something to get you in."

Uptown Café is expected to open its doors in June. For information on applying, click here.

"Give us a chance, come back out and see us," King said. "I know all the long time patrons. We look forwards to seeing you again."

