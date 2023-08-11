Overturned semi-truck blocks all lanes of Watterson Expressway ramp to Newburg Road

It's unknown if there are any injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An overturned semi-truck blocked all lanes of a ramp coming off the Watterson Expressway Friday afternoon.

All lanes of the I-264 West ramp from Newburg Road are blocked for an unknown amount of time.

The truck crashed around 2:00 p.m., according to TRIMARC.

It's unclear how the crash occurred, however MetroSafe reports the driver was injured. They are expected to survive.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

