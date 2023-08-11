x
Overturned semi-truck blocks all lanes of Watterson Expressway ramp to Newburg Road

It's unknown if there are any injuries.
Credit: TRIMARC
An overturned semi-truck blocked all lanes of traffic on I-264 West near Newburg Road Friday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An overturned semi-truck blocked all lanes of a ramp coming off the Watterson Expressway Friday afternoon.

All lanes of the I-264 West ramp from Newburg Road are blocked for an unknown amount of time.

The truck crashed around 2:00 p.m., according to TRIMARC. 

It's unclear how the crash occurred, however MetroSafe reports the driver was injured. They are expected to survive.

Check the latest traffic conditions in Louisville here.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available. 

