Fatal crash in New Albany leaves woman dead, ISP investigating

The press release states that drugs and alcohol aren't believed to have been factors in this crash.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A woman is dead after a fatal crash in New Albany early Friday morning.

According to a press release, New Albany Police Department responded to the intersection of West Street and Albany Street around 6 a.m. for a woman that was found dead in the road.

Officers with New Albany Police Department contacted the Indiana State Police for the investigation.

ISP detectives and a crash reconstructionist were able to determine that Jennifer Yatalese, 42, was hit by a Hyundai passenger car.

The Floyd County coroner pronounced Yatalese dead at the scene.

The release states that drugs and alcohol aren't believed to have been factors in this crash.

Officials said the case will be forwarded to the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.