Here's who's playing at Waterfront Wednesday this year

The annual free concert series kicks off on July 14, 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer is here and the Waterfront Wednesday concert series is returning to Louisville. 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville announced the lineup for the 2021 series on June 9.

There are six concerts are planned for July, August and September at the Big Four Lawn in Waterfront Park. The series officially kicks off on July 14 with Houndmouth headlining the first show.

The concerts are free and the shows open at 5 p.m. with live music starting at 6 p.m.

Here's the list of this year's performers:

July 14: Houndmouth, Jesse Lees, Sam Fillatreau

July 28: The Mavericks, Magnolia Buolevard, McKinley James

August 11: Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers, Villa Mure, CJ Sparks

August 25: Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Brooks Ritter, Genevva

September 8: Dawn Richard, Bendigo Fletcher, Kiana & the Sun Kings

September 22: Low Cut Connie, TBA, Wombo

The 2020 Waterfront Wednesday season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. WFPK said it will continue to monitor and follow guidance from the CDC for this year's event. Any updates or changes will be shared on the WFPK website and Facebook page.

Waterfront Wednesday began in 2002 with the goal of featuring local and emerging national artists in a family-friendly environment. A cash bar, local food trucks and other attractions are also available at Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville.

