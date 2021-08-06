Louisville Zoo puts two trains up for sale

The trains have been a fixture at the Louisville Zoo since it opened in 1969.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is selling two trains which have not been in operation since the partial roof collapse at Louisville Mega Cavern in 2019.

Two years ago, experts determined too much water caused subsidence, resulting in a hole measuring 60 yards wide and 90 yards long. Zoo officials said it affected less than 1% of their property.

Officials said the cost to get the trains back up and running, about $1 million, would be too expensive. They assure guests that new attractions are in the works.

The trains have been a fixture at the Louisville Zoo since it opened in 1969.

