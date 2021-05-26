Kentucky State Fair's free concert series to include Josh Turner, Ginuwine

'American Idol' contestant Alex Miller and 'The Voice' winner Jordan Smith are also scheduled to perform.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair is bringing back its free concert series this summer after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a participants-only event in 2020.

Country music star Josh Turner will kick off the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series Aug. 19 along with "American Idol" contestant Alex Miller. A Kentucky native, Miller wowed judge Luke Bryan during his audition.

R&B artist Ginuwine will then take the stage with Color Me Badd Friday, Aug. 20. Other headliners include Colt Ford, the Oak Ridge Boys and more.

Cory Asbury will wrap up the series Aug. 29 with guests We The Kingdom and "The Voice" season nine winner Jordan Smith. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and concerts start at 8 p.m. every day expect Aug. 9, where gates will open at 2:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 4 p.m.

Concerts are free with paid admission to the fair. The series is located in Parking Lot L. For more information on the series and performing artists, click here.

In April, the Kentucky State Fair Board voted unanimously to move forward with 2021 fair preparations. The plan is to have a 2019-style fair at the Louisville Fairgrounds with flexibility to change.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that Kentucky has crossed 2 million vaccinations. The state's mask mandate and capacity restrictions are set to expire June 11.

