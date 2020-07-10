14-year-old injured in shooting on W. Oak Street

Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the 2200 block of W. Oak St. around 6:25 a.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Mitchell said they have no suspects at this time.

W. Oak St. is currently taped off near 22nd St. as police investigate. Several police cruisers are on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

