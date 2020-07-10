Manual football team quarantined after program confirms positive COVID-19 case

Officials with JCPS said the team will miss two scheduled games.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A member of Manual’s football team has tested positive for coronavirus, according to an official.

Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools said the entire team has been placed under quarantine and will cause them to miss two games.

The Crimsons were scheduled to play against St. Xavier on Friday and Pleasure Ridge Park on Oct. 16.

A spokeswoman for the district said the team last practiced on Monday.

