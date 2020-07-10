1 injured in Old Louisville shooting, police say

The incident happened in the 300 block of East Ormsby Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person has been injured following a shooting in Old Louisville.

Officials with MetroSafe said the incident happened in the 300 block of East Ormsby Street just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Fourth Division officer found a male suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

He was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call with Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

