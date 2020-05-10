Arrow Fund offers reward after poisoned food kills 3 cats in Frankfort

Officials with the animal protection organization said two cats and a kitten died after someone set out poisoned food.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An animal protection organization is offering a $500 reward following a series of animal poisonings in Frankfort.

The Arrow Fund said the poisonings happened on areas of Elkhorn Drive and Patricia Street.

Neighbors told the organization that someone set out poisoned cat food which resulted in the death of two cats and one kitten. A dog also ate some of the poisoned food but recovered.

Officials also stated a cat was found in an owner’s yard with a broken neck while several cats are missing.

“Intentionally setting out poison to attract and kill animals is an inhumane and dangerous practice,” Jessica Brotzge, president of The Arrow Fund, said. “By indiscriminately setting out poison in someone’s yard, other non-target animals or even a child could be seriously injured or killed.”

Frankfort Police are also looking into the incidents.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Frankfort-Franklin County Crimestoppers at (502) 875-8648 or visit www.crimestoppers.com.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.