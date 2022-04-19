Highlands residents say 'no results' in efforts to combat area crime

Neighbors met with Metro Police and Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong to share their frustrations.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of calling for more police and action to combat crime in the Highlands, residents said they are not seeing results.

Neighbors met with Metro Police and Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong to share their frustrations.

Recently, officers arrested a man they said attacked two women in separate incidents in the area.

Those WHAS11 News spoke with during the meeting said that’s just one concern.

“Violence, breaking of laws – so often on the weekends over here, we’re hearing gunshots and that’s not something that’s typical within the Highlands and now it’s something we’re hearing on a bi-weekly basis,” resident Leslie McCabe said.

To address the problem, Metro Police said they are offering overtime to officers from other divisions to help patrol on the weekends.

“We’ve got a lot of the same issues we have everywhere else in the city. A lot of people come to the Highlands every weekend. You know, Fridays and Saturdays, it’s just an influx of people. Not only is that pedestrian issues, it’s traffic, vehicular traffic, and then we’ve got to park everybody,” Lt. Rob King said.

Back in September, Councilwoman Armstrong announced plans to roll out safety trainings for bars and fun three new ABC officers to crack down on bars that are causing issues.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.