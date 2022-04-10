Highlands business window smashed with billiard ball, thief steals hand-painted bass guitar

Surface Noise is asking the community to keep an eye out for the stolen bass in local pawn shops, guitar shops or virtual marketplaces.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One local business owner in Louisville is asking the community to be on the lookout for a bass guitar that someone stole from his store’s display window.

Surface Noise posted to Facebook Friday saying the store’s showcase window had been smashed in and an Epiphone bass guitar was stolen.

The business, which specializes in selling used vinyl and books, said that it appears the thief used a billiard ball to break into the display.

Owner Brett Ralph said in the post that besides smashing the glass window, the thief did not enter the store.

He said the stolen guitar is “one-of-a-kind." It has a hand-painted American flag on its body.

The Highlands business later posted an update Friday afternoon saying that the window has been boarded up and the business' insurance will cover the cost of repairs.

For the time being though, Surface Noise is asking the community to keep an eye out for the stolen bass guitar in local pawn shops, guitar shops or virtual marketplaces.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.