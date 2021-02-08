Highlands leaders ask community for input, after third homicide on Bardstown Road this year

Officials say 29-year-old Derrick Robinson II was killed on Bardstown Rd. Sunday morning. Hours later, leaders called a public meeting about Highlands violence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner’s office says 29-year old Derrick Robinson II died after the shooting on Bardstown Road near Grinstead Drive.

It was also one of six shootings since Saturday. Neighbors tell WHAS11 it makes them wary to go out and enjoy bars and restaurants. Some are calling on the city to find concrete solutions.

"This is an open wound right now and it's bleeding. We need attention now,” Original Highlands Neighborhood Association board member Mandy Bliss said.

LMPD said it's the third shooting this year on Bardstown Road. At this time last year, there had been just one.

The rise in violence is frightening to those who live and work here.

"A couple of years ago, I had never heard of a shooting here. They were rare. But now you hear about them all the time,” Shayney Walsh, who works at Wick’s Pizza, said.

Just hours after Sunday’s homicide, Councilperson Cassie Chambers Armstrong announced plans for a community meeting, and a proposal in the works.

Legislative aide Megan Metcalf said Armstrong plans to introduce legislation Monday digging at the heart of the problem. She said that includes taking on late night bar hours.

"We are looking at perhaps rolling back closing times for businesses that do serve alcohol by the drink,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf said leaders don't want to see businesses struggle. Instead, calling this an effort to remind them to be good neighbors.

"We are working with those businesses that recognize that over serving people super late at night that that is a recipe for issues,” she said.

Bliss said drinking in the Highlands is nothing new. She wants firm action, and more effort from the city.

"Why don't we have more police, literally feet on the ground, walking around getting to know the neighborhood and see what's normal and what's not normal?” she said. “We're just not getting any answers at all."

As for those businesses, not all are open into the early morning. But employees said they're still at the heart of the Highlands, and what happens here hits home.

"City leaders can't really do anything unless the people do something," Vincent Garcia of Wick’s Pizza said. “It's on us to change our way of thinking."

The community meeting is being held August 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Highlands-Shelby Park Library. City COVID protocols will be followed.

Investigators have not identified any suspects in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.

