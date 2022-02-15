Suspects accused in 2017 Cherokee Triangle murder to plead guilty

Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr. are scheduled to plead guilty for their role in the murder of Jason Spencer on Everett Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Suspects accused in a 2017 Cherokee Triangle murder and robbery are scheduled to plead guilty.

Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr. are among four suspects accused of killing Jason Spencer as he and his new wife were walking on Everett Avenue in the Highlands in November 2017.

They are scheduled for trial March 1, but court documents show prosecutors reached an agreement for both to plead guilty in court on Friday.

Demond Malone, another suspect, pleaded guilty in 2018 and is serving an 18-year prison sentence.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.