The mothers of two murder victims are remembering their children who were killed in December of 2017.

Angela Jernigan and Amy Gamez held a vigil for their children, Teressa McCoy and Austin Gamez.

McCoy's body was found the next morning in an SUV in the parking lot of Bessler Auto Parts on Strawberry LN. Gamez's body was never recovered.

Early this month, 35-year-old Larry Sauer was charged in connection with their murders.

"It feels great that you know, because i thought the case was gone cold or was going stale and they were not working on it," said Gamez. "Becuase crime is crazy in Louisville but it feel good to know they were still working on it.

LMPD investigators they recovered items evidentiary value.

