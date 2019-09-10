LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Elton John is coming to Louisville as part of his sold-out farewell tour.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will make a stop at KFC Yum! Center Sunday, April 26.

Tickets go on sale to general public Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. with American Express Card Members getting early access Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. The tour will feature his most-beloved songs, including "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer" and "Bennie and the Jets."

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Thursday, October 10 at 10 a.m. A Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale will also start Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. To register for fan presale, visit EltonJohn.com.

Elton John will also bring his tour to Rupp Arena in Lexington on Friday, June 5.

RELATED: Trifesta music festival had large economic impact on Louisville and small business owners

RELATED: Free music workshop being held in Louisville

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.