LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested in connection to the Dec. 26, 2017 deaths of Austin Gamez and Teressa McCoy.

Larry Sauer, 35, was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of tampering with evidence and drug trafficking of controlled substances.

According to the arrest citation, LMPD investigators said they recovered 'several items of evidentiary value identifying the listed subjects involvement in both murders' before their bodies were moved.

Police said Sauer took Gamez's remains to an unknown location, but McCoy's body was found the day after her death in the Bessler Auto Parts parking lot.

Sauer is set to be arraigned Dec. 14.

