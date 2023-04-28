Victims' families gather at Waterfront Park to reminiscence about lost loved ones

Louisville Metro Police created this event to honor those victims and their families who used the special services offered through their Victim Services Unit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police and the families of crime victims paused to remember those lost at Waterfront Park on Thursday. The event served as a chance to reflect but also to share resources with families who may need them.

One of the families represented was Vinnie Jacoway's, who lost his life in a hit-and-run.

"The way he made anybody smile if you were sad and he came around you would be happy," his niece, Byneisha Taylor, said.

Family members reminisced over the memories they shared with their loved ones before they were taken away.

"I miss her making me laugh, driving me crazy," Michelle Stone, Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez's mother, said.

Stone-Gonzalez was found shot to death on Sept. 21, 2022, in the Newburg neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police created this event to honor those victims and their families who used the special services offered through their Victim Services Unit.

Supervisor Meghan Ware says that "sometimes that emotional and psychological trauma can be so overwhelming that it impacts their everyday life."

Many of them spoke highly of the employees in the Victims Services Unit who helped them.

"I didn't even know who she was, she was like, 'Hey Michelle, I'm Anna', I'm balling my eyes out, she was just, sit there and listen to me," Stone said.

Mayor Craig Greenberg told them he's putting more money in his budget to add more employees to the team.

"Our administration will continue to work with everyone and the Victim Services team to ensure that you have the resources and support that you all need," Greenberg said.

Organizations like First Hour Grief Response were also in attendance.

"We provide an ear that they need that they may not have because nobody gets it like another mother, nobody understands it like another who's been through it," First Hour mentor Debbie Brodfuehrer said.

However, these families said the support from LMPD has made a difference.

"Overjoyed that the police department, the mayor and everybody just come out and just know what were going through," Stone said.

The office of Kentucky's attorney general compiled a list of resources for victims of crimes. To see the list, click here.

