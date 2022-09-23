23-year-old woman found dead on Rangeland Road, LMPD investigating

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office conducted an examination and determined that foul play was involved.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police said they found a woman dead on Wednesday on Rangeland Road, they are now investigating.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to the 5300 block of Rangeland Road on a report of a person down around noon.

When Second Division officers arrived, they said they found 23-year-old Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez dead.

Police said at the time it could not be determined if foul play was involved in her death.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office conducted an examination and determined that foul play was in fact involved.

Coroners said Stone Gonzalez's cause of death was a gunshot wound.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD(5673) or they can utilize LMPD's crime tip portal here.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.