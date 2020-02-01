INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. government has approved Indiana's request to use Medicaid funding to provide expanded services to residents diagnosed with serious mental illnesses.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services authorized the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration to use those funds to pay for short term care for patient admitted at institutions for mental disease, rather than continuing to limit treatment to facilities with fewer than 16 beds.

The state sought to extend the expanded substance abuse and serious mental illness components of the Healthy Indiana Plan through 2025 in December.

The Times reports the Medicaid waiver will take effect Wednesday.

