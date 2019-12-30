NEW ALBANY, Ind. — WHAS11 Editors note: Attached video not related to this story.

A southern Indiana judge has ordered the city of New Albany to release public records sought by three residents who sued the city in a bid to force the records' release.

The judge's Dec. 18 order states that the Ohio River city must provide public documents requested in August by the three Floyd County residents, or be fined $50 per day.

Indiana's public access counselor found in October that New Albany had violated Indiana's public records law.

The three plaintiffs sued the city in August over its failure to respond to their request for records from the city's attorney, controller and parks director.

