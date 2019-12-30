INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's law requiring parental notice when minors get abortions is being challenged and State Attorney General Curtis Hill is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm its constitutionality.

The U.S. Appellate Court had already upheld a preliminary injunction against enforcing the law, leading Hill to make the Supreme Court request.

Hill points out there are many acts that require a minor to get parental approval, such as getting a tattoo, and believes abortion is no different.

