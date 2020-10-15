Kentucky Science Center opens permanent UPS exhibit

The new exhibit will give guests an inside look at UPS’s newest aircraft with interactive displays that include a flight simulator and decision-making scenarios.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Science Center is opening a new permanent exhibit called One World by Air Cargo.

The new exhibit will give guests an inside look at UPS’s newest aircraft with interactive displays that include a flight simulator and decision-making scenarios. There’s also an opportunity to learn to load boxes into a real UPS air container.

The new exhibit opens October 15 and admission to the Kentucky Science Center is $13 for children and $17 for adults.