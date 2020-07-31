Kentucky Science Center to reopen 7 days a week in August

The number of tickets for both members and guests is still limited per day in order to ensure social distancing throughout the 50,000 square foot building.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Science Center is expected to reopen to the public seven days per week beginning on August 3. According to the science center, the number of tickets for both members and guests is still limited per day in order to ensure social distancing throughout the 50,000 square foot building.

“We learned a lot during our weekend openings and we have strengthened our protocols during that time,” says Mike Norman, Kentucky Science Center Chief Executive Officer. “Expanding our opening to 7 days per week allows us to serve a greater number of guests while continuing to adhere to safety guidelines for social distancing and providing adequate space for all visitors. We are excited to welcome back visitors and members that we have not seen for several months, and to welcome new visitors and members in join us as we Do Science.”

Advance tickets are required for all guests, including members. Following the Kentucky mandate, Kentucky Science Center will require masks for guests 6 years of age and older. Guests will be encouraged to stay with their travel group to help maintain proper social distancing. Guests will also be required to complete a COVID-19 prescreen assessment before purchasing tickets.

Kentucky Science Center modified or removed some exhibits to allow more room inside the building and has enhanced its already robust cleaning protocols to ensure high touch areas are frequently cleaned throughout the day. Additional hand sanitizer stations are also spread throughout the building. Many exhibit pieces will be replaced with new pieces each day to allow them to decontaminate each time.

Memberships to Kentucky Science Center start at $97 for a family. General Admission is $17 for adults and $13 for Children. For more information about the reopening plan please click here.

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.