'Make the best choice for their own academic success'; UofL named 'Best of the Best' for LGBTQ+ folks

The University of Louisville is the only college in Kentucky that Campus Pride added to their list.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville has been recognized as a college that has created a safe, welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ students, faculty and staff.

According to a press release, Campus Pride added UofL to their national list of colleges and universities they consider the “Best of the Best.” The organization has added UofL several times since 2012.

All colleges and universities on the list achieved five out of five stars on their Campus Pride Index which is the “definitive national benchmarking tool measuring LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs, and practices.”

Campus Pride Executive Director Shane Windmeyer said Campus Pride created the list to recognize the colleges and universities accomplishments in creating better campuses for LGBTQ+ people.

“Students, prospective students, and their families, along with faculty and staff members, deserve to know whether they will be safe on campus, so they can make the best choices for their own academic success – and by creating inclusive, safe environments these colleges are taking responsibility for all students,” Windmeyer said.

Lisa Gunterman, director of the LGBT Center at UofL, said while they are thrilled to be recognized, it is important to realize the "work is collective and not the result of the LGBT Center alone.”

Some of UofL’s past initiatives include:

First Kentucky university to open and maintain an LGBT Center

UofL developed and was the first medical school to include American Academy of Medical Colleges (AAMC) LGBTQ+ care in its studies

First school in Kentucky to add gender identity to its non-discrimination policy

First school in the country to have a chair in LGBT studies

UofL is the only college in Kentucky that Campus Pride added to their list according to the release.

