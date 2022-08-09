University of Louisville making progress in hiring next university president

WittKiefer hopes to share their list of candidates with the university in late September.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In January the University of Louisville Board of Trustees set in motion the search for the universities’ next president after former President Neeli Bendapudi left to become the president at Penn State University.

According to a press release, UofL partnered with the search firm WittKiefer to solicit nominations and recruit potential candidates, while welcoming nominations from the UofL community.

Early on in the search, UofL Board of Trustees Chair Mary Nixon said, "A decision like this is too important to rush; we will move at a steady, deliberate pace."

WittKiefer said at the beginning of the process they set out to find a, ”strong, diverse field of candidates," and they plan to share that list with the committee in late September according to a press release.

After the presidential search committee has the list, the committee will comb through and narrow down the list of candidates with the idea of getting it to one final candidate by the end of the fall semester.

Raymond Burse, the chair of the presidential search committee, said people want stability in a university president and they want a president who is going to be at the college long term.

Burse said hopefully a permanent university president is in place in early 2023.

