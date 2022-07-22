UofL dental student loses belongings first night in Louisville after they were stolen; How to help

"My heart kind of sank," Kendall Williams said. "You just get this sinking feeling in your chest, and you're like, what? It's like, how did it just drive away?"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On his first night in the metro, a University of Louisville dental student lost all his belongings after they were stolen from him.

According to a press release, Kendall Williams spent a night at the La Quinta Inn & Suites on Old Henry Road the night of July 20 when the rental van that had all his belongings was stolen. His new place wasn’t ready to move in yet so he had to stay the night in a hotel.

UofL School of Dentistry Dean Margaret Hill said the school is doing everything possible to help Williams.

“At UofL, we adhere to a set of Cardinal Principles, and the first of these is that we be a Community of Care. We care about our students, faculty, staff and community, and we will help Kendall overcome this setback,” Hill said.

In addition to the GoFundMe page, the UofL School of Dentistry is helping with finances, food and clothes according to the release.

"I'm just trying to make the best of the situation," Williams said. "I don't want to start dental school off with the wrong mindset."

Louisville Metro Police is looking for the truck, which is described as a 16-foot Budget moving van, white Ford E-350 with an Oklahoma license plate 2XE299. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673) and use option 1.

