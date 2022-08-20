Bellarmine, UofL students move-in dorms ahead of first day of classes

Amid the pandemic, some university officials say students are excited to return to campus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fall semester is days away and students around the Commonwealth began moving into their dorms.

Incoming students at Bellarmine University said about 550 new students will be on their campus this year. Many of the students moved into residence halls on Saturday.

As the nation is getting used to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Dr. Susan Donovan said students are excited to come to campus.

“I think students are excited to come to a residential environment and to really experience some of the things that were sort of dampened during their high school years.so its great we're going to have the opportunities for them to really engage from day one,” she said.

Classes at Bellarmine begin Aug. 25.

Over at the University of Louisville, many of their incoming students moved in on Thursday.

Amid the pandemic, students and parents have some nerves about taking the next step. Michael Mardis, dean of students, said it’s all part of the process.

“It's normal for parents and students to have this range of emotions. from being really excited to being really to have a lot of anxiety. So, I just think that that's a natural part of the process and we're here to make that as smooth a process to move in as possible and welcome them to the cardinal community,” he said.

The University of Kentucky will also begin classes on Monday.

Officials said they are welcoming more than 6,000 students and it is the largest freshman class in the school’s history.

