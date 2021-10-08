UK files to stop 'Team Kentucky' trademark

In the filing, UK argues it could cause confusing with their “Kentucky” athletic clothing trademark.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Kentucky is challenging the Commonwealth over the use of the work “Kentucky” in its Team Kentucky slogan.

UK has filed a notice of oppositions with the US Patent and Trademark Office to stop the Commonwealth from trademarking the phrase.

In the filing, they argue it could cause confusing with their “Kentucky” athletic clothing trademark.

UK has had the rights to the trademark since 1997.

Throughout the pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear used the “Team Kentucky” slogan as a way to encourage Kentuckians that everyone would get through the pandemic together.

In a statement, UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said they support the use of the phrase “Team Kentucky,” but under trademark law, they’re required to assert ownership pf trademarked words and images.

Officials say they are working with Governor Andy Beshear’s Office throughout the process.

