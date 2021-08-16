Gov. Beshear announces 2,100 new cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths

According to state data, Jefferson County is showing 305 new cases.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to give an update on the latest numbers and cases during a press briefing on Tuesday, August 17.

Monday, Aug. 16

Three days after reporting the 10th highest number cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March, Gov. Andy Beshear says 2,100 more people have tested positive for the virus.

According to state data, Jefferson County is showing 305 new cases.

The positivity rate in the Commonwealth has also climbed to 12.4%.

Beshear said the last three days, including Monday, there have been 6,778 cases and 25 deaths. Eleven of those deaths were people age 55-years-old or younger.

Hospitalizations

Data shows 1,528 hospitalized, 429 in intensive care and 224 on ventilators statewide.

Locally, Baptist Health reported they were treating 62 COVID patients, up from the 5 to 10 patients from a month ago.

UofL Health had 80 COVID cases they were treating while Norton Healthcare was treating the most with 129 COVID cases.

Some hospitals around the state have started rescheduling elective surgeries again, as seen during the early beginnings of the pandemic.

Baptist Health said they are not at that step yet.

