'It's time to sound the alarm.' | Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive order mandating masks in all Kentucky schools

Those were the words Gov. Andy Beshear used, describing the rapid spread of COVID-19’s delta variant throughout Kentucky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Tuesday, August 10

Kentucky schools are now required to wear masks while in school.

After weeks recommending districts around the commonwealth to have universal masking, Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an executive order.

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status visiting any Kentucky school will now have to wear a mask inside.

The order will also apply to public and private preschools and child care centers.

Beshear said he is standing behind local leadership who may be criticized or receive parental pushback because of the order.

“Everybody going into our schools, day cares and the rest needs to be wearing mask so they can stay in,” he said. “I strongly suggest local leadership – strongly support it. This is where we provide the united front.”

Beshear said there will be religious exemptions that will be explained in the full executive order.

Rise of the delta variant

“It’s time to sound the alarm,” Beshear said in a tweet before beginning his press conference.

The rapid spread COVID-19’s delta variant has impacted Kentucky, a couple of months after the state was seeing a downward trend.

The surge of new cases has been concerning to state health officials.

On Tuesday, 2,500 new COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 11.05% were reported. Beshear said those numbers had not been seen since early January.

Seven deaths were also reported.

Beshear said hospitalizations have also surged due to the delta variant.

About 1,251 Kentuckians have been hospitalized for COVID – Beshear that’s the highest it’s ever been, which numbers have doubled every two weeks.

“Without intervention, with the rate we are at, we expect to have the most Kentuckians hospitalized due to COVID in two weeks than we have had at any time during this pandemic,” Beshear said.

The uptick in cases is also causing hospitalizations in kids. Officials said about 192 children have been hospitalized, a 45.7% increase from the previous week.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.